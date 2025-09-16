Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Par Technology Corp (PAR)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The closing price of Par Technology Corp (NYSE: PAR) was $43.21 for the day, down -1.84% from the previous closing price of $44.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.16 million shares were traded. PAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.865.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PAR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.49 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

On August 12, 2024, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $45 to $60.

Stephens Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on June 13, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $46 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 10 ’25 when MENAR BRYAN A sold 6,500 shares for $46.06 per share. The transaction valued at 299,390 led to the insider holds 71,481 shares of the business.

BRYAN A MENAR bought 6,500 shares of PAR for $304,590 on Sep 10 ’25. On Jun 10 ’25, another insider, MENAR BRYAN A, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 6,500 shares for $66.75 each. As a result, the insider received 433,875 and left with 71,481 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAR now has a Market Capitalization of 1786379136 and an Enterprise Value of 2068127360. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.947 whereas that against EBITDA is -42.465.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PAR is 1.70, which has changed by -0.2420628 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PAR has reached a high of $82.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -24.90%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -33.01%.

Shares Statistics:

PAR traded an average of 731.30K shares per day over the past three months and 1045920 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.74M. Insiders hold about 2.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 113.07% stake in the company. Shares short for PAR as of 1756425600 were 6377821 with a Short Ratio of 8.72, compared to 1753920000 on 5263029. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6377821 and a Short% of Float of 16.04.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Par Technology Corp (PAR) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 7.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.84 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $114.43M to a low estimate of $109.9M. As of the current estimate, Par Technology Corp’s year-ago sales were $96.75MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $118.19M. There is a high estimate of $121.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $113.6M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $450.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $439.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $446.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $349.98MBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $510.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $533.35M and the low estimate is $493.9M.