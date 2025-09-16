Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS)’s Key Ratio Metrics

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The closing price of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TARS) was $49.59 for the day, up 0.47% from the previous closing price of $49.36. In other words, the price has increased by $0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.87 million shares were traded. TARS stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.2.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TARS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.21 and its Current Ratio is at 5.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

On November 20, 2023, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $19.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on November 20, 2023, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 ’25 when LINK WILLIAM J PHD sold 27,116 shares for $57.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,545,612 led to the insider holds 143,332 shares of the business.

LINK WILLIAM J PHD bought 27,116 shares of TARS for $1,546,000 on Sep 08 ’25. On Aug 11 ’25, another insider, Azamian Bobak R., who serves as the President/CEO and Board Chair of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $50.00 each. As a result, the insider received 300,000 and left with 818,106 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TARS now has a Market Capitalization of 2093397248 and an Enterprise Value of 1784700544. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.039 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.51.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TARS is 0.81, which has changed by 0.59710145 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TARS has reached a high of $59.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.28%.

Shares Statistics:

TARS traded an average of 661.23K shares per day over the past three months and 842650 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.61M. Insiders hold about 8.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.61% stake in the company. Shares short for TARS as of 1756425600 were 6925599 with a Short Ratio of 10.47, compared to 1753920000 on 8136900. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6925599 and a Short% of Float of 16.96.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS) is currently in the spotlight, with 4.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.44 and -$1.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.5. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.39 and -$2.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $118.92M to a low estimate of $109.93M. As of the current estimate, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s year-ago sales were $48.12MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $131.67M. There is a high estimate of $137.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $124.24M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TARS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $437.18M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $415.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $425.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $182.95MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $607.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $715.08M and the low estimate is $464.91M.