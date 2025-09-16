Gaining Ground: Align Technology, Inc (ALGN) Closes Lower at 131.06, Down -0.38

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of Align Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGN) closed at $131.06 in the last session, down -0.38% from day before closing price of $131.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.06 million shares were traded. ALGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $133.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $130.9.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALGN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On April 25, 2025, HSBC Securities Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $170.

On February 14, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $255.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on February 14, 2025, with a $255 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 ’25 when HOGAN JOSEPH M bought 7,576 shares for $131.49 per share. The transaction valued at 996,131 led to the insider holds 184,945 shares of the business.

Wright Emory bought 2,500 shares of ALGN for $582,362 on Nov 25 ’24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALGN now has a Market Capitalization of 9500067840 and an Enterprise Value of 8721926144. As of this moment, Align’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.2 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.913.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALGN is 1.73, which has changed by -0.48230368 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALGN has reached a high of $262.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $127.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -29.11%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALGN traded on average about 1.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1350710 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 72.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.88M. Insiders hold about 6.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.46% stake in the company. Shares short for ALGN as of 1756425600 were 2177780 with a Short Ratio of 1.43, compared to 1753920000 on 2740134. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2177780 and a Short% of Float of 3.8900003.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Align Technology, Inc (ALGN) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 13.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.07, with high estimates of $3.26 and low estimates of $2.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.42 and $9.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.11. EPS for the following year is $10.9, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $11.45 and $10.47.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $980.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $970.6M. As of the current estimate, Align Technology, Inc’s year-ago sales were $977.87MFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.03B. There is a high estimate of $1.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $993M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.49B and the low estimate is $4B.