Gaining Ground: Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX) Closes Lower at 23.56, Down -2.04

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The price of Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JANX) closed at $23.56 in the last session, down -2.04% from day before closing price of $24.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. JANX stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.32.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JANX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 47.03 and its Current Ratio is at 47.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on September 10, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $100.

On September 10, 2025, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.

On September 04, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $72.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on September 04, 2025, with a $72 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 ’25 when Meyer Andrew Hollman sold 3,333 shares for $32.03 per share. The transaction valued at 106,745 led to the insider holds 82,139 shares of the business.

ANDREW MEYER bought 3,333 shares of JANX for $110,656 on May 01 ’25. On Apr 21 ’25, another insider, Meyer Andrew Hollman, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 3,334 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 100,020 and left with 82,139 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JANX now has a Market Capitalization of 1445259904 and an Enterprise Value of 441992032. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3217.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1006.816 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.095.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JANX is 2.83, which has changed by -0.5236555 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JANX has reached a high of $71.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.21%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -28.73%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JANX traded on average about 770.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 648180 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 59.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.08M. Insiders hold about 10.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.15% stake in the company. Shares short for JANX as of 1756425600 were 8048523 with a Short Ratio of 10.44, compared to 1753920000 on 8733357. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8048523 and a Short% of Float of 19.24.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX) is underway, with the input of 11.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.74, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.42 and -$3.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.26. EPS for the following year is -$3.14, with 12.0 analysts recommending between -$1.87 and -$5.5.