Gaining Ground: Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX) Closes Lower at 23.56, Down -2.04

Nora Barnes

Updated on:

Technology

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The price of Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JANX) closed at $23.56 in the last session, down -2.04% from day before closing price of $24.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. JANX stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.32.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JANX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 47.03 and its Current Ratio is at 47.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on September 10, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $100.

On September 10, 2025, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.

On September 04, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $72.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on September 04, 2025, with a $72 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 ’25 when Meyer Andrew Hollman sold 3,333 shares for $32.03 per share. The transaction valued at 106,745 led to the insider holds 82,139 shares of the business.

ANDREW MEYER bought 3,333 shares of JANX for $110,656 on May 01 ’25. On Apr 21 ’25, another insider, Meyer Andrew Hollman, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 3,334 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 100,020 and left with 82,139 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JANX now has a Market Capitalization of 1445259904 and an Enterprise Value of 441992032. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3217.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1006.816 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.095.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JANX is 2.83, which has changed by -0.5236555 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JANX has reached a high of $71.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.21%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -28.73%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JANX traded on average about 770.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 648180 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 59.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.08M. Insiders hold about 10.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.15% stake in the company. Shares short for JANX as of 1756425600 were 8048523 with a Short Ratio of 10.44, compared to 1753920000 on 8733357. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8048523 and a Short% of Float of 19.24.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX) is underway, with the input of 11.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.74, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.42 and -$3.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.26. EPS for the following year is -$3.14, with 12.0 analysts recommending between -$1.87 and -$5.5.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.