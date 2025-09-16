Gaining Ground: Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) Closes Higher at 25.34, Up 1.20

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of Mueller Water Products Inc (NYSE: MWA) closed at $25.34 in the last session, up 1.20% from day before closing price of $25.04. In other words, the price has increased by $1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.39 million shares were traded. MWA stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.965.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MWA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.56 and its Current Ratio is at 3.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on August 09, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $20 from $19 previously.

On April 18, 2024, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform but kept the price unchanged to $19.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 ’25 when Smith Suzanne G sold 750 shares for $26.79 per share. The transaction valued at 20,094 led to the insider holds 13 shares of the business.

Smith Suzanne G bought 750 shares of MWA for $20,094 on Sep 08 ’25. On Aug 28 ’25, another insider, Smith Suzanne G, who serves as the Former VP and CAO of the company, sold 1,288 shares for $26.91 each. As a result, the insider received 34,654 and left with 763 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MWA now has a Market Capitalization of 3960489984 and an Enterprise Value of 4067577600. As of this moment, Mueller’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.911 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.954.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MWA is 1.18, which has changed by 0.23129249 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MWA has reached a high of $28.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.41%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MWA traded on average about 1.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1212620 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 156.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.46M. Insiders hold about 1.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.15% stake in the company. Shares short for MWA as of 1756425600 were 3376896 with a Short Ratio of 2.67, compared to 1753920000 on 3297327. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3376896 and a Short% of Float of 2.4300002000000003.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MWA is 0.27, which was 0.265 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.010583066. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.58.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.28 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.26. EPS for the following year is $1.41, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $1.45 and $1.28.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $362.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $366M to a low estimate of $359.13M. As of the current estimate, Mueller Water Products Inc’s year-ago sales were $348.2MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $318.28M. There is a high estimate of $330.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $312.11M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MWA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.31BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.49B and the low estimate is $1.44B.