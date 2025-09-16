Gaining Ground: Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) Closes Lower at 0.5, Down -0.91

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) closed at $0.5 in the last session, down -0.91% from day before closing price of $0.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.66 million shares were traded. SGMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.492.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SGMO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.05 and its Current Ratio is at 1.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

On December 10, 2024, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy ratingand also kept the price unchanged to $10.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on November 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $2.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SGMO now has a Market Capitalization of 152333344 and an Enterprise Value of 136062256. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.665 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.335.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SGMO is 1.17, which has changed by -0.39759034 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SGMO has reached a high of $3.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -45.43%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SGMO traded on average about 5.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4181160 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 301.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 291.68M. Insiders hold about 3.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.09% stake in the company. Shares short for SGMO as of 1756425600 were 14978395 with a Short Ratio of 2.62, compared to 1753920000 on 13656013. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14978395 and a Short% of Float of 5.0100001999999995.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) is currently being evaluated by a team of 3 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $34.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $100M to a low estimate of $4M. As of the current estimate, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $49.41M

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $124.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $72.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $57.8MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $48.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $114.2M and the low estimate is $8.6M.