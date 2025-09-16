Gaining Ground: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) Closes Higher at 43.47, Up 3.57

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The price of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE: SQM) closed at $43.47 in the last session, up 3.57% from day before closing price of $41.97. In other words, the price has increased by $3.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.15 million shares were traded. SQM stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.825 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.385.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SQM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.93 and its Current Ratio is at 2.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

On October 11, 2024, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $55 to $44.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SQM now has a Market Capitalization of 11721512960 and an Enterprise Value of 14985567232. As of this moment, Sociedad’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.543 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.359.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SQM is 1.12, which has changed by 0.13144195 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SQM has reached a high of $47.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.39%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SQM traded on average about 1.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1280960 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 142.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.85M. Insiders hold about 0.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.71% stake in the company. Shares short for SQM as of 1756425600 were 5984867 with a Short Ratio of 3.83, compared to 1753920000 on 7690311.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) is currently in the spotlight, with 3.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.54 and $2.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.25. EPS for the following year is $3.21, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $4.59 and $2.38.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.17B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.27B to a low estimate of $1.07B. As of the current estimate, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR’s year-ago sales were $1.08BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.23B. There is a high estimate of $1.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.14B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SQM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.53BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.13B and the low estimate is $4.38B.