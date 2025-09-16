Gogo Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 9.57, Down -2.25

Ulysses Smith

Updated on:

Companies

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) was $9.57 for the day, down -2.25% from the previous closing price of $9.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.64 million shares were traded. GOGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.4605.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GOGO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.32 and its Current Ratio is at 1.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.70.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on November 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 ’25 when Moore Christopher John bought 10,000 shares for $12.11 per share. The transaction valued at 121,100 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Begler Michael sold 107,136 shares of GOGO for $1,607,040 on Jun 18 ’25. The EVP, COO now owns 14,454 shares after completing the transaction at $15.00 per share. On May 22 ’25, another insider, Silver (Equity) Holdings, LP, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,500,000 shares for $11.00 each. As a result, the insider received 93,500,000 and left with 4,174,482 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOGO now has a Market Capitalization of 1308774016 and an Enterprise Value of 2081275648. As of this moment, Gogo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 213.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.996 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.422.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GOGO is 1.12, which has changed by 0.38095236 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GOGO has reached a high of $16.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -28.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.72%.

Shares Statistics:

GOGO traded an average of 1.80M shares per day over the past three months and 1478250 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 133.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.71M. Insiders hold about 44.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.89% stake in the company. Shares short for GOGO as of 1756425600 were 18568828 with a Short Ratio of 10.30, compared to 1753920000 on 18650484. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18568828 and a Short% of Float of 33.0.

Earnings Estimates

Gogo Inc (GOGO) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 1.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.69 and $0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.69. EPS for the following year is $0.58, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.69 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $224.62M to a low estimate of $220.39M. As of the current estimate, Gogo Inc’s year-ago sales were $100.53MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $226.83M. There is a high estimate of $228.13M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $225.9M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $908.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $904.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $906.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $444.71MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $950.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.01B and the low estimate is $920.18M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.