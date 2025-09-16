Gogo Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 9.57, Down -2.25

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) was $9.57 for the day, down -2.25% from the previous closing price of $9.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.64 million shares were traded. GOGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.4605.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GOGO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.32 and its Current Ratio is at 1.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.70.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on November 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 ’25 when Moore Christopher John bought 10,000 shares for $12.11 per share. The transaction valued at 121,100 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Begler Michael sold 107,136 shares of GOGO for $1,607,040 on Jun 18 ’25. The EVP, COO now owns 14,454 shares after completing the transaction at $15.00 per share. On May 22 ’25, another insider, Silver (Equity) Holdings, LP, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,500,000 shares for $11.00 each. As a result, the insider received 93,500,000 and left with 4,174,482 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOGO now has a Market Capitalization of 1308774016 and an Enterprise Value of 2081275648. As of this moment, Gogo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 213.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.996 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.422.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GOGO is 1.12, which has changed by 0.38095236 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GOGO has reached a high of $16.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -28.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.72%.

Shares Statistics:

GOGO traded an average of 1.80M shares per day over the past three months and 1478250 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 133.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.71M. Insiders hold about 44.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.89% stake in the company. Shares short for GOGO as of 1756425600 were 18568828 with a Short Ratio of 10.30, compared to 1753920000 on 18650484. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18568828 and a Short% of Float of 33.0.

Earnings Estimates

Gogo Inc (GOGO) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 1.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.69 and $0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.69. EPS for the following year is $0.58, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.69 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $224.62M to a low estimate of $220.39M. As of the current estimate, Gogo Inc’s year-ago sales were $100.53MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $226.83M. There is a high estimate of $228.13M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $225.9M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $908.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $904.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $906.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $444.71MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $950.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.01B and the low estimate is $920.18M.