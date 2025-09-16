Icon Plc (ICLR)’s Day in Review: Closing at 170.46, Down by -2.59

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $175.0 in the prior trading day, Icon Plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) closed at $170.46, down -2.59%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.08 million shares were traded. ICLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $176.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $170.35.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ICLR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.29 and its Current Ratio is at 1.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

On September 03, 2025, Rothschild & Co Redburn Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $236.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 21, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $200.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 ’25 when BARRY EDWARD BALFE bought 381 shares for $157.46 per share.

THOMAS NOEL O’LEARY bought 1,136 shares of ICLR for $178,877 on Aug 08 ’25. On May 23 ’25, another insider, RONAN MARTIN MURPHY, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 334 shares for $126.90 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ICLR now has a Market Capitalization of 13257031680 and an Enterprise Value of 16452303872. As of this moment, Icon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.034 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.607.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ICLR is 1.24, which has changed by -0.41731048 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ICLR has reached a high of $310.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $125.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.30%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1310230 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 77.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.27M. Insiders hold about 0.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.65% stake in the company. Shares short for ICLR as of 1756425600 were 2345732 with a Short Ratio of 1.78, compared to 1753920000 on 2093351. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2345732 and a Short% of Float of 3.04.

Earnings Estimates

The current market rating for Icon Plc (ICLR) reflects the collective analysis of 14.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.48, with high estimates of $3.77 and low estimates of $3.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.5 and $12.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.22. EPS for the following year is $14.05, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $14.56 and $13.5.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $1.98B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.04B to a low estimate of $1.91B. As of the current estimate, Icon Plc’s year-ago sales were $2.03BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.99B. There is a high estimate of $2.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.92B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.28BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.32B and the low estimate is $7.78B.