In the Green: Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Closes at $87.62, Up/Down 0.16% from Previous Day

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) closed at $87.62 up 0.16% from its previous closing price of $87.48. In other words, the price has increased by $0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.17 million shares were traded. ANF stock price reached its highest trading level at $88.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Abercrombie & Fitch Co’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.86 and its Current Ratio is at 1.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

On April 21, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $71.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on March 06, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $190 to $125.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when Robinson Kenneth B. sold 1,392 shares for $94.60 per share. The transaction valued at 131,683 led to the insider holds 5,880 shares of the business.

Robinson Kenneth B. bought 1,392 shares of ANF for $131,683 on Sep 05 ’25. On Aug 29 ’25, another insider, Rust Jay, who serves as the EVP Human Resources of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $93.15 each. As a result, the insider received 139,725 and left with 6,648 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANF now has a Market Capitalization of 4124256000 and an Enterprise Value of 4635162624. As of this moment, Abercrombie’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.909 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.35.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ANF is 1.47, which has changed by -0.34811395 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ANF has reached a high of $167.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.00%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ANF has traded an average of 2.02M shares per day and 1799640 over the past ten days. A total of 47.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.05M. Insiders hold about 2.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.41% stake in the company. Shares short for ANF as of 1756425600 were 4732394 with a Short Ratio of 2.35, compared to 1753920000 on 6774014. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4732394 and a Short% of Float of 16.900000000000002.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.64. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ANF, which recently paid a dividend on 2020-03-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2020-03-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-06-16 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 4.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.65, with high estimates of $3.8 and low estimates of $3.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.5 and $9.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.18. EPS for the following year is $10.38, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $11.15 and $9.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.28B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.29B to a low estimate of $1.27B. As of the current estimate, Abercrombie & Fitch Co’s year-ago sales were $1.21BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.67B. There is a high estimate of $1.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.65B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.95BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.54B and the low estimate is $5.41B.