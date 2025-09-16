In the Green: Geron Corp (GERN) Closes at $1.27, Up/Down 0.00% from Previous Day

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

On the day, 4.27 million shares were traded. GERN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.26.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Geron Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.79 and its Current Ratio is at 7.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

On May 08, 2025, Scotiabank Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Sector Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $1.50.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 27, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3.50 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 ’25 when LAWLIS V BRYAN bought 13,300 shares for $1.18 per share. The transaction valued at 15,667 led to the insider holds 13,300 shares of the business.

Samuels Scott Alan bought 15,000 shares of GERN for $24,150 on Feb 27 ’25. The EVP, Chief Legal Officer now owns 26,682 shares after completing the transaction at $1.61 per share. On Feb 27 ’25, another insider, SCARLETT JOHN A, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, bought 12,500 shares for $1.76 each. As a result, the insider paid 22,062 and bolstered with 12,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GERN now has a Market Capitalization of 810281600 and an Enterprise Value of 544143680. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.309 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.068.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GERN is 0.57, which has changed by -0.7208791 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GERN has reached a high of $4.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -36.47%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GERN has traded an average of 9.15M shares per day and 6119570 over the past ten days. A total of 637.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 604.37M. Insiders hold about 5.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.75% stake in the company. Shares short for GERN as of 1756425600 were 88536749 with a Short Ratio of 9.67, compared to 1753920000 on 77120335. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 88536749 and a Short% of Float of 14.510000000000002.

Earnings Estimates

Geron Corp (GERN) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 3.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.03 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $55.24M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $58.9M to a low estimate of $52.84M. As of the current estimate, Geron Corp’s year-ago sales were $28.27MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $62.34M. There is a high estimate of $70.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $57.04M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GERN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $218.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $199.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $206.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $76.99MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $324.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $413.2M and the low estimate is $266.39M.