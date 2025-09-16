In the Green: Hello Group Inc ADR (MOMO) Closes at $7.62, Up/Down 1.87% from Previous Day

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, Hello Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: MOMO) closed at $7.62 up 1.87% from its previous closing price of $7.48. In other words, the price has increased by $1.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.12 million shares were traded. MOMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.695 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.46.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hello Group Inc ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.29 and its Current Ratio is at 2.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On June 03, 2024, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 25 ’25 when Tang Yan bought 200,000 shares for $6.57 per share.

Zhang Sichuan bought 177,978 shares of MOMO for $1,169,315 on Mar 25 ’25. On Sep 26 ’24, another insider, LI WANG, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 226,013 shares for $7.14 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MOMO now has a Market Capitalization of 1192613888 and an Enterprise Value of -1116904576. As of this moment, Hello’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.107 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.789.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MOMO is 0.23, which has changed by 0.20569623 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MOMO has reached a high of $9.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.06%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MOMO has traded an average of 1.04M shares per day and 1415250 over the past ten days. A total of 119.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.17M. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.37% stake in the company. Shares short for MOMO as of 1756425600 were 2731315 with a Short Ratio of 2.64, compared to 1753920000 on 3665267. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2731315 and a Short% of Float of 2.54.

Earnings Estimates

The current market rating for Hello Group Inc ADR (MOMO) reflects the collective analysis of 2.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.42, with high estimates of $1.5 and low estimates of $1.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.32 and $4.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.13. EPS for the following year is $8.22, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $8.72 and $7.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.6B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.61B to a low estimate of $2.6B. As of the current estimate, Hello Group Inc ADR’s year-ago sales were $2.67BFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.67B. There is a high estimate of $2.68B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.66B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MOMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.56BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.02B and the low estimate is $10.05B.