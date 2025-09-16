In the Green: Repligen Corp (RGEN) Closes at $113.74, Up/Down 0.18% from Previous Day

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, Repligen Corp (NASDAQ: RGEN) closed at $113.74 up 0.18% from its previous closing price of $113.54. In other words, the price has increased by $0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.65 million shares were traded. RGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $115.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $112.73.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Repligen Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.32 and its Current Ratio is at 8.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

On June 24, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $150.

Wolfe Research Upgraded its Peer Perform to Outperform on April 29, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $160.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 10 ’25 when Hunt Anthony sold 29,111 shares for $120.52 per share. The transaction valued at 3,508,389 led to the insider holds 100,743 shares of the business.

Hunt Anthony bought 29,111 shares of RGEN for $3,508,378 on Sep 10 ’25. On Aug 08 ’25, another insider, Madaus Martin D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,800 shares for $112.13 each. As a result, the insider paid 201,830 and bolstered with 1,800 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 6398739456 and an Enterprise Value of 6375950336. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 50.42.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RGEN is 1.07, which has changed by -0.1660679 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RGEN has reached a high of $182.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $102.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.58%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RGEN has traded an average of 819.26K shares per day and 735570 over the past ten days. A total of 56.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.16M. Insiders hold about 5.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.05% stake in the company. Shares short for RGEN as of 1756425600 were 3624017 with a Short Ratio of 4.42, compared to 1753920000 on 3636755. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3624017 and a Short% of Float of 8.68.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Repligen Corp (RGEN) reflects the combined expertise of 17.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.77 and $1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.68. EPS for the following year is $2.18, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $2.38 and $1.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $181.84M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $185.7M to a low estimate of $178.03M. As of the current estimate, Repligen Corp’s year-ago sales were $154.87MFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $193.16M. There is a high estimate of $200.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $185.04M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $734.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $716.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $726.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $634.44MBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $826.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $850M and the low estimate is $794.14M.