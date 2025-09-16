In the Green: Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) Closes at $6.77, Up/Down -2.45% from Previous Day

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT) closed at $6.77 down -2.45% from its previous closing price of $6.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.42 million shares were traded. UNIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.755.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Uniti Group Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.91 and its Current Ratio is at 2.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on May 16, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.30.

On February 24, 2025, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $6 to $8.

Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on May 06, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $6.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UNIT now has a Market Capitalization of 1708572032 and an Enterprise Value of 6935083008. As of this moment, Uniti’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.876 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.769.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UNIT is 1.58, which has changed by -0.22222519 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UNIT has reached a high of $10.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.71%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UNIT has traded an average of 2.31M shares per day and 3525170 over the past ten days. A total of 238.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 235.50M. Insiders hold about 1.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.55% stake in the company. Shares short for UNIT as of 1756425600 were 6034247 with a Short Ratio of 2.61, compared to 1753920000 on 10532220. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6034247 and a Short% of Float of 3.83.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.39. The current Payout Ratio is 77.97% for UNIT, which recently paid a dividend on 2024-06-14 with an ex-dividend date of 2024-06-14. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2025-08-04 when the company split stock in a 602:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.59. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $737.73M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $817.3M to a low estimate of $673.4M. As of the current estimate, Uniti Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $292.25MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $913.04M. There is a high estimate of $972M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $826M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.81B and the low estimate is $3.56B.

