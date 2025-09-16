Insider’s View: Deciphering Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The price of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) closed at $21.42 in the last session, down -1.43% from day before closing price of $21.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.05 million shares were traded. ACHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.685 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.145.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ACHC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.31 and its Current Ratio is at 1.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

On August 14, 2025, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy but kept the price unchanged to $26.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on February 28, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $43 to $35.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACHC now has a Market Capitalization of 2006692096 and an Enterprise Value of 4401349120. As of this moment, Acadia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.363 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.827.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ACHC is 0.89, which has changed by -0.7245724 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ACHC has reached a high of $79.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -27.72%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ACHC traded on average about 2.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2690420 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 92.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.68M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 115.71% stake in the company. Shares short for ACHC as of 1756425600 were 11836661 with a Short Ratio of 5.34, compared to 1753920000 on 10540093. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11836661 and a Short% of Float of 14.89.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.58 and $2.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.51. EPS for the following year is $2.76, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $3.13 and $2.35.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $853.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $878.2M to a low estimate of $816.76M. As of the current estimate, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc’s year-ago sales were $815.63MFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $835.71M. There is a high estimate of $865.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $821M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.15BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.64B and the low estimate is $3.48B.

