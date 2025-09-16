Insider’s View: Deciphering BioNTech SE ADR (BNTX)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of BioNTech SE ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) closed at $97.88 in the last session, up 1.18% from day before closing price of $96.74. In other words, the price has increased by $1.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.41 million shares were traded. BNTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $98.6221 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.16.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BNTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.48 and its Current Ratio is at 8.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 05, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $145 from $134 previously.

On May 29, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $110.

On March 13, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $145.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on March 13, 2025, with a $145 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when ATHOS KG bought 500,000 shares for $112.46 per share.

Medine GmbH bought 1,774,837 shares of BNTX for $200,024,130 on Aug 15 ’25. On Aug 15 ’25, another insider, Tureci Ozlem, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 185,001 shares for $112.70 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BNTX now has a Market Capitalization of 23530254336 and an Enterprise Value of 9763127296. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.392 whereas that against EBITDA is -19.775.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BNTX is 1.46, which has changed by -0.21513915 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BNTX has reached a high of $131.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.61%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BNTX traded on average about 826.08K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1539290 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 240.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 236.74M. Insiders hold about 1.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.01% stake in the company. Shares short for BNTX as of 1756425600 were 6015721 with a Short Ratio of 7.28, compared to 1753920000 on 6048382. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6015721 and a Short% of Float of 6.52.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for BioNTech SE ADR (BNTX) is a result of the insights provided by 15.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.97, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of -$3.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.59 and -$7.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.11. EPS for the following year is -$3.75, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $1.05 and -$7.85.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.02B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.13B to a low estimate of $542.4M. As of the current estimate, BioNTech SE ADR’s year-ago sales were $1.24BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $944.75M. There is a high estimate of $1.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $500M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BNTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.75BBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.55B and the low estimate is $1.5B.