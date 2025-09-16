Insider’s View: Deciphering Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of Blue Owl Capital Corp (NYSE: OBDC) closed at $13.71 in the last session, down -3.11% from day before closing price of $14.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.65 million shares were traded. OBDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.67.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OBDC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.51 and its Current Ratio is at 2.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

On April 11, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on March 17, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 ’25 when Nicholson Logan bought 15,553 shares for $14.19 per share. The transaction valued at 220,640 led to the insider holds 30,032 shares of the business.

Woolridge Victor bought 6,915 shares of OBDC for $99,922 on May 27 ’25. The Director now owns 28,191 shares after completing the transaction at $14.45 per share. On Mar 06 ’25, another insider, Temple Chris, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $14.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 222,000 and bolstered with 51,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OBDC now has a Market Capitalization of 7006468096 and an Enterprise Value of 15936504832. As of this moment, Blue’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.102.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OBDC is 0.81, which has changed by -0.06734693 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OBDC has reached a high of $15.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.03%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OBDC traded on average about 2.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2680930 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 511.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 481.05M. Insiders hold about 5.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.83% stake in the company. Shares short for OBDC as of 1756425600 were 7897042 with a Short Ratio of 3.14, compared to 1753920000 on 6161913. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7897042 and a Short% of Float of 1.55.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OBDC is 1.47, which was 1.48 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.10459364. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.52.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 12.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.66 and $1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.59. EPS for the following year is $1.5, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $1.67 and $1.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $466.81M. It ranges from a high estimate of $495M to a low estimate of $452.7M. As of the current estimate, Blue Owl Capital Corp’s year-ago sales were $406.03MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $464.04M. There is a high estimate of $499M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $444.59M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OBDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.6BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.04B and the low estimate is $1.69B.