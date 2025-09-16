Insider’s View: Deciphering OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. OPRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.07.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OPRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.57 and its Current Ratio is at 2.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on January 08, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $6 from $7 previously.

On December 20, 2024, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 28 ’25 when Spangler Patrick D sold 11,120 shares for $17.49 per share. The transaction valued at 194,489 led to the insider holds 44,215 shares of the business.

Spangler Patrick D bought 11,120 shares of OPRX for $198,000 on Aug 28 ’25. On Mar 14 ’25, another insider, Lang James Paul, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 321,408 shares for $7.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,443,761 and bolstered with 389,452 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPRX now has a Market Capitalization of 321731456 and an Enterprise Value of 334122016. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 41.97.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OPRX is 1.23, which has changed by 1.2217948 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OPRX has reached a high of $19.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.90%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.02%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OPRX traded on average about 320.77K shares per day over the past 3-months and 388300 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 18.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.75M. Insiders hold about 9.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.20% stake in the company. Shares short for OPRX as of 1756425600 were 1345179 with a Short Ratio of 4.19, compared to 1753920000 on 1138159. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1345179 and a Short% of Float of 7.6799995999999995.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) is currently being evaluated by 7.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.93 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $23.83M. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.4M to a low estimate of $22.74M. As of the current estimate, OptimizeRx Corp’s year-ago sales were $21.31MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $32.52M. There is a high estimate of $35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $108.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $103.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $106.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $92.13MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $118.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $129.59M and the low estimate is $112.7M.