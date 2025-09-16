Insider’s View: Deciphering Pros Holdings Inc (PRO)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The price of Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE: PRO) closed at $15.0 in the last session, up 3.23% from day before closing price of $14.53. In other words, the price has increased by $3.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.83 million shares were traded. PRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.5.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PRO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Craig Hallum Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 30, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $31.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 ’25 when Jourdan Leland sold 2,131 shares for $17.68 per share. The transaction valued at 37,676 led to the insider holds 14,947 shares of the business.

Jourdan Leland bought 2,131 shares of PRO for $37,676 on May 12 ’25. On Mar 05 ’25, another insider, Jourdan Leland, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,360 shares for $23.41 each. As a result, the insider received 55,248 and left with 10,953 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRO now has a Market Capitalization of 721597504 and an Enterprise Value of 886608832. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.587 whereas that against EBITDA is -166.562.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRO is 0.96, which has changed by -0.18478262 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRO has reached a high of $29.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.25%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PRO traded on average about 996.35K shares per day over the past 3-months and 710140 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 47.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.61M. Insiders hold about 9.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.93% stake in the company. Shares short for PRO as of 1756425600 were 5418827 with a Short Ratio of 5.44, compared to 1753920000 on 5131207. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5418827 and a Short% of Float of 13.28.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 7.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.68 and $0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.86, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $1.04 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $91.05M. It ranges from a high estimate of $91.5M to a low estimate of $90.72M. As of the current estimate, Pros Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $82.7MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.62M. There is a high estimate of $95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $93.68M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $361.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $359.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $360.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $330.37MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $399.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $401.5M and the low estimate is $396.72M.