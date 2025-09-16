Investor’s Delight: Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) Closes Weak at 27.1, Down -0.55

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ: FOXF) was $27.1 for the day, down -0.55% from the previous closing price of $27.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. FOXF stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.76.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FOXF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.36 and its Current Ratio is at 3.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

On February 23, 2024, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $55.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 ’24 when FETTER ELIZABETH A bought 600 shares for $34.03 per share. The transaction valued at 20,418 led to the insider holds 7,873 shares of the business.

Fletcher Thomas L. bought 1,315 shares of FOXF for $54,289 on Oct 01 ’24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FOXF now has a Market Capitalization of 1132796288 and an Enterprise Value of 1852502144. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.285 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.292.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FOXF is 1.40, which has changed by -0.32469475 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FOXF has reached a high of $44.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.21%.

Shares Statistics:

FOXF traded an average of 591.09K shares per day over the past three months and 432600 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.51M. Insiders hold about 0.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.62% stake in the company. Shares short for FOXF as of 1756425600 were 1598770 with a Short Ratio of 2.70, compared to 1753920000 on 1737767. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1598770 and a Short% of Float of 5.2800003.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) is currently being evaluated by 7.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.94 and $1.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.71. EPS for the following year is $2.44, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $2.89 and $2.27.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $387.4M to a low estimate of $378.81M. As of the current estimate, Fox Factory Holding Corp’s year-ago sales were $359.12MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $372.32M. There is a high estimate of $381.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $361.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOXF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.63B and the low estimate is $1.53B.