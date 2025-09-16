Investor’s Delight: Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) Closes Weak at 80.64, Down -2.56

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The closing price of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) was $80.64 for the day, down -2.56% from the previous closing price of $82.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.21 million shares were traded. GKOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $83.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.53.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GKOS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.69 and its Current Ratio is at 5.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

On February 19, 2025, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $140 to $200.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 11, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $132 to $162.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Navratil Tomas sold 5,142 shares for $88.22 per share. The transaction valued at 453,620 led to the insider holds 75,469 shares of the business.

Navratil Tomas bought 5,142 shares of GKOS for $453,608 on Sep 11 ’25. On Mar 25 ’25, another insider, Thurman Alex R., who serves as the SVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 1,520 shares for $106.84 each. As a result, the insider received 162,399 and left with 53,431 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GKOS now has a Market Capitalization of 4624704000 and an Enterprise Value of 4455004160. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.29 whereas that against EBITDA is -71.672.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GKOS is 0.78, which has changed by -0.33673304 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GKOS has reached a high of $163.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $77.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -27.93%.

Shares Statistics:

GKOS traded an average of 935.38K shares per day over the past three months and 813170 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.20M. Insiders hold about 3.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.12% stake in the company. Shares short for GKOS as of 1756425600 were 3386049 with a Short Ratio of 3.62, compared to 1753920000 on 3818289. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3386049 and a Short% of Float of 8.1499994.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 14.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.9. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $0.67 and -$0.67.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $124.76M to a low estimate of $121.1M. As of the current estimate, Glaukos Corporation’s year-ago sales were $96.67MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $131.18M. There is a high estimate of $133.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $129M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GKOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $487.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $481.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $484.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $383.48MBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $608.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $631.38M and the low estimate is $581.48M.