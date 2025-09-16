Investor’s Delight: Globant S.A (GLOB) Closes Weak at 55.6, Down -0.91

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The closing price of Globant S.A (NYSE: GLOB) was $55.6 for the day, down -0.91% from the previous closing price of $56.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.41 million shares were traded. GLOB stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.36.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GLOB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.71 and its Current Ratio is at 1.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

On July 21, 2025, Scotiabank Upgraded its rating to Sector Outperform which previously was Sector Perform but kept the price unchanged to $115.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 26 ’24 when Nestor Nocetti bought 7,000 shares for $219.46 per share.

Martin Migoya bought 10,000 shares of GLOB for $2,205,000 on Dec 12 ’24. On Dec 11 ’24, another insider, WANDA WEIGERT, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 7,500 shares for $221.86 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLOB now has a Market Capitalization of 2449385728 and an Enterprise Value of 2894544896. As of this moment, Globant’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.166 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.328.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GLOB is 1.19, which has changed by -0.7108685 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GLOB has reached a high of $238.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -26.92%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -58.86%.

Shares Statistics:

GLOB traded an average of 1.51M shares per day over the past three months and 1609930 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.91M. Insiders hold about 2.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GLOB as of 1756425600 were 6114474 with a Short Ratio of 4.06, compared to 1753920000 on 3783054. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6114474 and a Short% of Float of 15.82.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 12.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Globant S.A (GLOB) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.54, with high estimates of $1.57 and low estimates of $1.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.24 and $6.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.12. EPS for the following year is $6.38, with 19.0 analysts recommending between $7.16 and $5.87.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $617.25M to a low estimate of $614.54M. As of the current estimate, Globant S.A’s year-ago sales were $614.67MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $606.59M. There is a high estimate of $611.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $603.8M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLOB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.42BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.67B and the low estimate is $2.4B.