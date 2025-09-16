Investor’s Delight: Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) Closes Strong at 18.18, Up 2.19

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ: IRDM) was $18.18 for the day, up 2.19% from the previous closing price of $17.79. In other words, the price has increased by $2.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.7 million shares were traded. IRDM stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.88.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IRDM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.75 and its Current Ratio is at 2.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.82.

On September 09, 2025, BWS Financial Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $16.

On May 05, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $34.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on May 05, 2025, with a $34 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 ’25 when Kapalka Timothy sold 1,922 shares for $26.08 per share. The transaction valued at 50,126 led to the insider holds 39,737 shares of the business.

Olson Eric T sold 4,955 shares of IRDM for $168,619 on Feb 18 ’25. The Director now owns 137,557 shares after completing the transaction at $34.03 per share. On Feb 18 ’25, another insider, Morgan Kathleen A., who serves as the CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of the company, sold 15,005 shares for $33.58 each. As a result, the insider received 503,868 and left with 55,818 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IRDM now has a Market Capitalization of 1929152512 and an Enterprise Value of 3659011072. As of this moment, Iridium’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.267 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.553.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IRDM is 0.74, which has changed by -0.35850388 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IRDM has reached a high of $35.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -29.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -33.90%.

Shares Statistics:

IRDM traded an average of 2.13M shares per day over the past three months and 4809780 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 106.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.65M. Insiders hold about 12.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.41% stake in the company. Shares short for IRDM as of 1756425600 were 8672561 with a Short Ratio of 4.08, compared to 1753920000 on 8042435. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8672561 and a Short% of Float of 12.640001000000002.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) is a result of the insights provided by 5.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.0. EPS for the following year is $1.25, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.44 and $0.96.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $226.62M to a low estimate of $219.79M. As of the current estimate, Iridium Communications Inc’s year-ago sales were $212.77MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $222.73M. There is a high estimate of $226.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $218.41M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRDM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $891.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $871M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $877.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $830.68MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $909.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $931.64M and the low estimate is $878.94M.