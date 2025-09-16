Investor’s Delight: Sol Strategies Inc (STKE) Closes Weak at 6.6, Down -10.45

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of Sol Strategies Inc (NASDAQ: STKE) was $6.6 for the day, down -10.45% from the previous closing price of $7.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.88 million shares were traded. STKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.5005.

Ratios:

Our analysis of STKE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.17 and its Current Ratio is at 0.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STKE now has a Market Capitalization of 165058736 and an Enterprise Value of 198394304. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.142 whereas that against EBITDA is 33.024.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STKE is 1.05, which has changed by 4.9352517 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STKE has reached a high of $34.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.28%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -54.90%.

Shares Statistics:

STKE traded an average of 280.91K shares per day over the past three months and 903810 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 21.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.92M. Insiders hold about 32.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.04% stake in the company.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.5M. There is a high estimate of $4.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.5M.

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.8M and the low estimate is $20.8M.