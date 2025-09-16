Investor’s Delight: Sol Strategies Inc (STKE) Closes Weak at 6.6, Down -10.45

Abby Carey

Updated on:

Companies

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of Sol Strategies Inc (NASDAQ: STKE) was $6.6 for the day, down -10.45% from the previous closing price of $7.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.88 million shares were traded. STKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.5005.

Ratios:

Our analysis of STKE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.17 and its Current Ratio is at 0.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STKE now has a Market Capitalization of 165058736 and an Enterprise Value of 198394304. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.142 whereas that against EBITDA is 33.024.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STKE is 1.05, which has changed by 4.9352517 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STKE has reached a high of $34.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.28%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -54.90%.

Shares Statistics:

STKE traded an average of 280.91K shares per day over the past three months and 903810 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 21.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.92M. Insiders hold about 32.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.04% stake in the company.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.5M. There is a high estimate of $4.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.5M.

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.8M and the low estimate is $20.8M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.