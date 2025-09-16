Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (ACRV)’s Performance

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRV) closed the day trading at $1.51 down -0.66% from the previous closing price of $1.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.63 million shares were traded. ACRV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5594 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.47.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ACRV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.31 and its Current Ratio is at 10.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Ladenburg Thalmann Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 16, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $16.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 30 ’25 when PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC sold 437,881 shares for $1.41 per share. The transaction valued at 617,412 led to the insider holds 3,403,025 shares of the business.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC sold 298,886 shares of ACRV for $400,507 on May 01 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 3,104,139 shares after completing the transaction at $1.34 per share. On Apr 25 ’25, another insider, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,054,669 shares for $1.95 each. As a result, the insider received 2,056,605 and left with 4,306,189 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACRV now has a Market Capitalization of 47812640 and an Enterprise Value of -86661976.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ACRV is 1.69, which has changed by -0.8013158 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ACRV has reached a high of $10.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -53.51%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ACRV traded about 1.30M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ACRV traded about 6663060 shares per day. A total of 31.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.31M. Insiders hold about 29.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.68% stake in the company. Shares short for ACRV as of 1756425600 were 561817 with a Short Ratio of 0.43, compared to 1753920000 on 696368. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 561817 and a Short% of Float of 4.7399998.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.57, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.78 and -$2.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.23. EPS for the following year is -$2.28, with 7.0 analysts recommending between -$1.53 and -$3.38.