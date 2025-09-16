Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF)’s Performance

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF) closed the day trading at $2.04 down -0.49% from the previous closing price of $2.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.85 million shares were traded. CRDF stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.97.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRDF, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.42 and its Current Ratio is at 4.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on July 08, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On June 24, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $3.50.

On September 06, 2024, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on September 06, 2024, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 30 ’25 when PACE GARY W bought 275,000 shares for $2.45 per share. The transaction valued at 673,750 led to the insider holds 1,330,676 shares of the business.

PACE GARY W bought 15,000 shares of CRDF for $36,750 on Jul 30 ’25. The Director now owns 1,345,676 shares after completing the transaction at $2.45 per share. On Dec 17 ’24, another insider, Levine James E., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 2,752 shares for $5.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,905 and bolstered with 65,316 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRDF now has a Market Capitalization of 136378080 and an Enterprise Value of 65940744. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 246.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 120.992 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.222.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRDF is 1.63, which has changed by -0.19685042 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRDF has reached a high of $5.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -28.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -38.92%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRDF traded about 1.90M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRDF traded about 1189700 shares per day. A total of 66.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.07M. Insiders hold about 8.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.77% stake in the company. Shares short for CRDF as of 1756425600 were 15907343 with a Short Ratio of 8.39, compared to 1753920000 on 18840200. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15907343 and a Short% of Float of 24.55.

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) involves the perspectives of 6.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.78 and -$0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.85. EPS for the following year is -$0.86, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$0.65 and -$1.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRDF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $530k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $200k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $427.5k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $683k