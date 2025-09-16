Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Paymentus Holdings Inc (PAY)’s Performance

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

Paymentus Holdings Inc (NYSE: PAY) closed the day trading at $32.17 down -1.80% from the previous closing price of $32.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.96 million shares were traded. PAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.84.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PAY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.56 and its Current Ratio is at 4.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On July 14, 2025, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $84.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 ’25 when Kalra Sanjay sold 25,000 shares for $40.02 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,463 led to the insider holds 479,532 shares of the business.

SANJAY KALRA bought 25,000 shares of PAY for $965,750 on May 16 ’25. On May 15 ’25, another insider, OBEROI ARUN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,415 shares for $38.06 each. As a result, the insider received 168,051 and left with 28,907 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAY now has a Market Capitalization of 4029742592 and an Enterprise Value of 3771373824. As of this moment, Paymentus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 73.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 56.34.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PAY is 1.56, which has changed by 0.47433543 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PAY has reached a high of $40.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.81%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PAY traded about 757.08K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PAY traded about 922550 shares per day. A total of 45.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.31M. Insiders hold about 68.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.77% stake in the company. Shares short for PAY as of 1756425600 were 831892 with a Short Ratio of 1.10, compared to 1753920000 on 1014399. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 831892 and a Short% of Float of 2.2399999999999998.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Paymentus Holdings Inc (PAY) is currently drawing attention from 5.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.69 and $0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.91 and $0.71.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $284.74M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $291.8M to a low estimate of $280M. As of the current estimate, Paymentus Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $231.57MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $298.36M. There is a high estimate of $312.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $292M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $871.75MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.41B and the low estimate is $1.33B.