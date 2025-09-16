Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Phreesia Inc (PHR)’s Performance

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

Phreesia Inc (NYSE: PHR) closed the day trading at $23.38 down -3.35% from the previous closing price of $24.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.69 million shares were traded. PHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.453 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.23.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PHR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.11 and its Current Ratio is at 2.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On August 27, 2025, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $36.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on January 08, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $32.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 27 ’25 when Indig Chaim sold 92,247 shares for $32.02 per share. The transaction valued at 2,953,435 led to the insider holds 1,251,403 shares of the business.

Indig Chaim sold 7,746 shares of PHR for $251,476 on Aug 28 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,251,403 shares after completing the transaction at $32.47 per share. On Aug 27 ’25, another insider, Roberts Evan, who serves as the President, Provider Solutions of the company, sold 45,147 shares for $32.02 each. As a result, the insider received 1,445,602 and left with 727,768 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PHR now has a Market Capitalization of 1449330816 and an Enterprise Value of 973583360. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.165 whereas that against EBITDA is -204.32.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PHR is 0.72, which has changed by -0.042195797 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PHR has reached a high of $32.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.25%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PHR traded about 745.61K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PHR traded about 1436720 shares per day. A total of 59.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.31M. Insiders hold about 7.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.06% stake in the company. Shares short for PHR as of 1756425600 were 2943659 with a Short Ratio of 3.95, compared to 1753920000 on 2904500. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2943659 and a Short% of Float of 5.13.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 6.0 analysts analyze and rate the current performance of Phreesia Inc (PHR) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.01 and $1.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.01. EPS for the following year is $1.37, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $1.58 and $1.19.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $120.17M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $122.1M to a low estimate of $118.6M. As of the current estimate, Phreesia Inc’s year-ago sales were $106.8MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $124.5M. There is a high estimate of $133.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $122.2M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $485.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $474.96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $477.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $419.81MBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $535.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $572M and the low estimate is $525.02M.