Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO)’s Performance

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SLNO) closed the day trading at $51.17 down -4.57% from the previous closing price of $53.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.28 million shares were traded. SLNO stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.675.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SLNO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.01 and its Current Ratio is at 15.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on August 20, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $123.

On June 23, 2025, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $110.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 ’25 when Abingworth Bioventures VII LP bought 1,347,522 shares for $82.15 per share.

Hirano Patricia C sold 3,830 shares of SLNO for $316,971 on Jul 01 ’25. The insider now owns 13,206 shares after completing the transaction at $82.76 per share. On Jul 01 ’25, another insider, PATRICIA HIRANO, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 3,830 shares for $82.76 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLNO now has a Market Capitalization of 2719429632 and an Enterprise Value of 2485358080. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 83.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 76.105 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.484.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SLNO is -2.76, which has changed by -0.033068776 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SLNO has reached a high of $90.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -33.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.46%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SLNO traded about 1.57M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SLNO traded about 2219080 shares per day. A total of 50.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.02M. Insiders hold about 13.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.49% stake in the company. Shares short for SLNO as of 1756425600 were 7582159 with a Short Ratio of 4.83, compared to 1753920000 on 6040860. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7582159 and a Short% of Float of 16.290002.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) is the result of assessments by 11.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and -$1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is $3.0, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $5.56 and $1.01.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $61.6M. There is a high estimate of $83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.2M.

Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $397.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $551.75M and the low estimate is $252.18M.