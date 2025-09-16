Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)’s Day in Review: Closing at $2.27 on Monday

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.32 million shares were traded. IOVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3208 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.26.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IOVA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.89 and its Current Ratio is at 3.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

On May 16, 2025, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 ’25 when Kirby Daniel Gordon bought 30,000 shares for $1.84 per share. The transaction valued at 55,200 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

Puri Raj K. bought 5,600 shares of IOVA for $9,743 on May 23 ’25. The Chief Regulatory Officer now owns 206,852 shares after completing the transaction at $1.74 per share. On May 14 ’25, another insider, Vogt Frederick G, who serves as the Interim CEO & General Counsel of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $1.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 42,250 and bolstered with 374,646 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IOVA now has a Market Capitalization of 821408640 and an Enterprise Value of 573393344. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.374 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.524.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IOVA is 0.84, which has changed by -0.78214973 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IOVA has reached a high of $12.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -42.98%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 16.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9383360 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 341.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 292.67M. Insiders hold about 19.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.65% stake in the company. Shares short for IOVA as of 1756425600 were 71319978 with a Short Ratio of 4.32, compared to 1753920000 on 67706980. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 71319978 and a Short% of Float of 21.43.

Earnings Estimates

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 9.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.0 and -$1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.66, with 10.0 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.97.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $76.19M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $84.2M to a low estimate of $70M. As of the current estimate, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $58.55MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $88.56M. There is a high estimate of $106.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $75.88M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IOVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $300M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $255.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $275.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $164.07MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $436.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $540.4M and the low estimate is $350M.