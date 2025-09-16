Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)’s Day in Review: Closing at 94.97, Down by -0.98

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

After finishing at $95.91 in the prior trading day, Louisiana-Pacific Corp (NYSE: LPX) closed at $94.97, down -0.98%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.58 million shares were traded. LPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $96.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.3.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LPX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.67 and its Current Ratio is at 2.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

On August 08, 2024, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $99.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on June 17, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $89 to $81.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 14 ’25 when HORTON OZEY K JR sold 500 shares for $101.00 per share. The transaction valued at 50,500 led to the insider holds 29,728 shares of the business.

HORTON OZEY K JR bought 500 shares of LPX for $50,500 on Aug 13 ’25. On Jun 11 ’25, another insider, Gottung Lizanne C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,179 shares for $89.52 each. As a result, the insider received 105,544 and left with 18,838 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LPX now has a Market Capitalization of 6613806080 and an Enterprise Value of 6658802176. As of this moment, Louisiana-Pacific’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.312 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.129.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LPX is 1.82, which has changed by -0.057650328 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LPX has reached a high of $122.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.72%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 824.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 610690 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 70.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.42M. Insiders hold about 1.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.08% stake in the company. Shares short for LPX as of 1756425600 were 3062383 with a Short Ratio of 3.72, compared to 1753920000 on 2534097. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3062383 and a Short% of Float of 5.63.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LPX’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.08, compared to 1.10 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.011260557. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.27. The current Payout Ratio is 17.58% for LPX, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1993-06-09 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.89 and $2.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.1. EPS for the following year is $4.6, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $5.21 and $3.5.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $670.33M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $696.65M to a low estimate of $644.9M. As of the current estimate, Louisiana-Pacific Corp’s year-ago sales were $722MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $641.23M. There is a high estimate of $674M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $601M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.94BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.1B and the low estimate is $2.95B.