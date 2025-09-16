Marex Group Plc (MRX)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Marex Group Plc’s stock clocked out at $32.65, down -2.25% from its previous closing price of $33.4. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.95 million shares were traded. MRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.61.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.07 and its Current Ratio is at 1.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on July 14, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $54.

On March 10, 2025, HSBC Securities Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $33 to $36.

On November 21, 2024, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $33.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 ’25 when Ian Lowitt bought 210,000 shares for $39.14 per share.

Simon Van Den Born bought 56,000 shares of MRX for $2,194,640 on Jun 16 ’25. On Jun 16 ’25, another insider, Nilesh Kumar Jethwa, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 60,920 shares for $39.19 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRX now has a Market Capitalization of 2380155904 and an Enterprise Value of 1523402496. As of this moment, Marex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.584.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MRX is -0.42, which has changed by 0.3065226 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MRX has reached a high of $49.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.42%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MRX traded 1.29M shares on average per day over the past three months and 923060 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.91M. Insiders hold about 25.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.68% stake in the company. Shares short for MRX as of 1756425600 were 2428259 with a Short Ratio of 1.88, compared to 1753920000 on 3156149. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2428259 and a Short% of Float of 7.180000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.91, with high estimates of $1.03 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.92 and $3.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.78. EPS for the following year is $4.09, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $4.52 and $3.71.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $474.79M. It ranges from a high estimate of $485.91M to a low estimate of $461.74M. As of the current estimate, Marex Group Plc’s year-ago sales were $391.2MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $481.19M. There is a high estimate of $496.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $460.6M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.59BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.28B and the low estimate is $1.86B.