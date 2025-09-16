Market Highlights: Cactus Inc (WHD) Ends on a Low Note at 39.83

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The price of Cactus Inc (NYSE: WHD) closed at $39.83 in the last session, down -0.33% from day before closing price of $39.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.71 million shares were traded. WHD stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.805 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.81.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WHD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.48 and its Current Ratio is at 4.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

On November 04, 2024, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $61.

Citigroup reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on July 10, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $48 to $52.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 ’25 when MARSH WILLIAM D sold 10,172 shares for $41.32 per share. The transaction valued at 420,307 led to the insider holds 11,088 shares of the business.

MARSH WILLIAM D bought 10,172 shares of WHD for $427,224 on Sep 09 ’25. On Nov 19 ’24, another insider, Rothstein Bruce M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $65.22 each. As a result, the insider received 2,609,000 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WHD now has a Market Capitalization of 2740252416 and an Enterprise Value of 2568517376. As of this moment, Cactus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.295 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.582.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WHD is 1.50, which has changed by -0.3502447 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WHD has reached a high of $70.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.09%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WHD traded on average about 639.55K shares per day over the past 3-months and 699580 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 68.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.84M. Insiders hold about 1.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WHD as of 1756425600 were 2697608 with a Short Ratio of 4.22, compared to 1753920000 on 2841004. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2697608 and a Short% of Float of 6.329999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WHD is 0.53, which was 0.52 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.013013013. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.04.

Earnings Estimates

Cactus Inc (WHD) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 5.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.71 and $2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.44. EPS for the following year is $3.16, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $3.82 and $2.44.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $253.89M. It ranges from a high estimate of $256.08M to a low estimate of $252.6M. As of the current estimate, Cactus Inc’s year-ago sales were $293.18MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $244.4M. There is a high estimate of $248.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $240M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WHD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.13BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.56B and the low estimate is $1.03B.