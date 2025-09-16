Market Highlights: Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA) Ends on a Low Note at 22.34

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRVA) closed at $22.34 in the last session, down -1.97% from day before closing price of $22.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.53 million shares were traded. PRVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.26.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PRVA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.65 and its Current Ratio is at 1.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on January 10, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On October 11, 2024, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $23.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on October 11, 2024, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 ’25 when Mehrotra Parth sold 15,909 shares for $24.52 per share. The transaction valued at 390,089 led to the insider holds 407,234 shares of the business.

Mehrotra Parth sold 13,773 shares of PRVA for $344,187 on May 12 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 423,143 shares after completing the transaction at $24.99 per share. On May 12 ’25, another insider, Mountcastle David, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,322 shares for $24.99 each. As a result, the insider received 83,017 and left with 172,909 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRVA now has a Market Capitalization of 2797012736 and an Enterprise Value of 2408994560. As of this moment, Privia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 191.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 70.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.268 whereas that against EBITDA is 86.879.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRVA is 0.82, which has changed by 0.18829787 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRVA has reached a high of $26.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.15%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PRVA traded on average about 962.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 752950 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 122.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.44M. Insiders hold about 11.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.42% stake in the company. Shares short for PRVA as of 1756425600 were 2957140 with a Short Ratio of 3.07, compared to 1753920000 on 3245472. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2957140 and a Short% of Float of 4.35.