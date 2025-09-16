Market Highlights: PubMatic Inc (PUBM) Ends on a Low Note at 8.15

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of PubMatic Inc (NASDAQ: PUBM) closed at $8.15 in the last session, down -0.85% from day before closing price of $8.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.68 million shares were traded. PUBM stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.14.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PUBM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.32 and its Current Ratio is at 1.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on August 21, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On August 12, 2025, Lake Street Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $9.50.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 12, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when Rajeev Goel bought 44,000 shares for $8.15 per share.

Goel Rajeev K. sold 44,000 shares of PUBM for $371,730 on Sep 02 ’25. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $8.45 per share. On Sep 02 ’25, another insider, Goel Amar K., who serves as the CHAIRMAN, CHIEF INNOVATION OFF of the company, sold 8,020 shares for $8.45 each. As a result, the insider received 67,771 and left with 12,496 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PUBM now has a Market Capitalization of 372642432 and an Enterprise Value of 300739712. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.029 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.244.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PUBM is 1.51, which has changed by -0.44216293 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PUBM has reached a high of $17.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.16%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PUBM traded on average about 663.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 526370 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 37.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.18M. Insiders hold about 18.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.79% stake in the company. Shares short for PUBM as of 1756425600 were 1744047 with a Short Ratio of 2.63, compared to 1753920000 on 1552425. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1744047 and a Short% of Float of 5.3000003.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.14, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.34 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $64.54M. It ranges from a high estimate of $72M to a low estimate of $63.17M. As of the current estimate, PubMatic Inc’s year-ago sales were $71.79MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $75.15M. There is a high estimate of $85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.68M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PUBM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $286M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $270.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $273.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $291.26MBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $277.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $299M and the low estimate is $262M.

