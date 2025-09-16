Market Highlights: Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) Ends on a Low Note at 68.73

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The price of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE: TMHC) closed at $68.73 in the last session, down -1.32% from day before closing price of $69.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.66 million shares were traded. TMHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.17.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TMHC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 50.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.53 and its Current Ratio is at 6.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

On May 05, 2025, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $70.

Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on March 06, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $55.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when Merrill Stevin Todd sold 4,412 shares for $70.04 per share. The transaction valued at 309,016 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

MARIUCCI ANNE L sold 14,002 shares of TMHC for $980,140 on Sep 11 ’25. The Director now owns 48,191 shares after completing the transaction at $70.00 per share. On Sep 12 ’25, another insider, Merrill Stevin Todd, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 4,412 shares for $70.04 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TMHC now has a Market Capitalization of 6884409344 and an Enterprise Value of 8847706112. As of this moment, Taylor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.053 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.546.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TMHC is 1.63, which has changed by -0.014482379 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TMHC has reached a high of $75.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.64%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.17%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TMHC traded on average about 1.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1079010 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 98.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.22M. Insiders hold about 2.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.29% stake in the company. Shares short for TMHC as of 1756425600 were 3111202 with a Short Ratio of 2.62, compared to 1753920000 on 3432718. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3111202 and a Short% of Float of 4.38.

Earnings Estimates

The current market rating for Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) reflects the collective analysis of 5.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.98, with high estimates of $2.26 and low estimates of $1.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.17 and $7.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.96. EPS for the following year is $7.5, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $9.2 and $6.72.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.03B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.08B to a low estimate of $2B. As of the current estimate, Taylor Morrison Home Corp’s year-ago sales were $2.12BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.04B. There is a high estimate of $2.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.93B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.17BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.16B and the low estimate is $7.09B.