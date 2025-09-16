Market Highlights: Twilio Inc (TWLO) Ends on a High Note at 104.48

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) closed at $104.48 in the last session, up 2.10% from day before closing price of $102.33. In other words, the price has increased by $2.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.39 million shares were traded. TWLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $104.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $102.66.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TWLO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on September 05, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $140.

HSBC Securities Upgraded its Reduce to Hold on May 05, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $99.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 ’25 when Viggiano Aidan sold 1,807 shares for $105.94 per share. The transaction valued at 191,433 led to the insider holds 146,016 shares of the business.

Viggiano Aidan bought 1,807 shares of TWLO for $191,433 on Aug 15 ’25. On Jul 03 ’25, another insider, Viggiano Aidan, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 8,297 shares for $117.05 each. As a result, the insider received 971,177 and left with 147,823 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TWLO now has a Market Capitalization of 16030784512 and an Enterprise Value of 14590733312. As of this moment, Twilio’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 857.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 46.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.085 whereas that against EBITDA is 51.707.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TWLO is 1.26, which has changed by 0.738436 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TWLO has reached a high of $151.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.09%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TWLO traded on average about 3.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2424960 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 153.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.42M. Insiders hold about 4.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.28% stake in the company. Shares short for TWLO as of 1756425600 were 9593912 with a Short Ratio of 2.76, compared to 1753920000 on 4982991. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9593912 and a Short% of Float of 7.090000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Twilio Inc (TWLO) reflects the combined expertise of 23.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.14, with high estimates of $1.46 and low estimates of $1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.16 and $4.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.55. EPS for the following year is $5.22, with 28.0 analysts recommending between $6.32 and $4.57.

Revenue Estimates

According to 23 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.25B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.29B to a low estimate of $1.23B. As of the current estimate, Twilio Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.13BFor the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.28B. There is a high estimate of $1.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.26B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.46BBased on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.67B and the low estimate is $5.2B.