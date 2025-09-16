Market Insight: Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)’s Notable Gain%, Closing at $14.26

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) closed at $14.26 up 1.57% from its previous closing price of $14.04. In other words, the price has increased by $1.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. GOOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.98.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Canada Goose Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.89 and its Current Ratio is at 2.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOOS now has a Market Capitalization of 1365219584 and an Enterprise Value of 1940490368. As of this moment, Canada’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.418 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.551.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GOOS is 1.63, which has changed by 0.34782612 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GOOS has reached a high of $15.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.68%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GOOS has traded an average of 1.42M shares per day and 1201190 over the past ten days. A total of 46.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.76M. Insiders hold about 52.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.48% stake in the company. Shares short for GOOS as of 1756425600 were 5272774 with a Short Ratio of 3.71, compared to 1753920000 on 6774661. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5272774 and a Short% of Float of 13.370000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) is the result of assessments by 10.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.16, with high estimates of $1.25 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.88 and $0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $0.88, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $1.01 and $0.71.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $273.93M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $292.7M to a low estimate of $228M. As of the current estimate, Canada Goose Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $267.8MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $640.77M. There is a high estimate of $663.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $600M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.57B and the low estimate is $1.27B.