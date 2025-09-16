Market Insight: EZGO Technologies Ltd (EZGO)’s Notable Gain%, Closing at $0.13

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: EZGO) closed at $0.13 up 0.31% from its previous closing price of $0.13. In other words, the price has increased by $0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.02 million shares were traded. EZGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.133 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.12.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of EZGO Technologies Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.12 and its Current Ratio is at 2.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EZGO now has a Market Capitalization of 731529 and an Enterprise Value of 14011484. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.671 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.539.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EZGO is 1.82, which has changed by -0.90583944 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EZGO has reached a high of $1.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -58.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -70.93%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EZGO has traded an average of 2.90M shares per day and 12433560 over the past ten days. A total of 10.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.50M. Insiders hold about 3.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.27% stake in the company. Shares short for EZGO as of 1756425600 were 542380 with a Short Ratio of 0.19, compared to 1753920000 on 131804. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 542380 and a Short% of Float of 9.86.

