Market Insight: Gain Therapeutics Inc (GANX)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $1.64

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, Gain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GANX) closed at $1.64 down -1.20% from its previous closing price of $1.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. GANX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.61.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Gain Therapeutics Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.79 and its Current Ratio is at 1.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on March 07, 2025, initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On December 06, 2024, ROTH MKM started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GANX now has a Market Capitalization of 59674680 and an Enterprise Value of 52942216.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GANX is 0.13, which has changed by 0.09698999 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GANX has reached a high of $3.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.71%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GANX has traded an average of 391.80K shares per day and 705120 over the past ten days. A total of 35.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.19M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.54% stake in the company. Shares short for GANX as of 1756425600 were 233336 with a Short Ratio of 0.60, compared to 1753920000 on 242995. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 233336 and a Short% of Float of 0.67000003.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Gain Therapeutics Inc (GANX) is currently drawing attention from 3.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.67. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.82.