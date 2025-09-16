Market Insight: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $89.93

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Whirlpool Corp (NYSE: WHR) closed at $89.93 down -2.36% from its previous closing price of $92.1. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.04 million shares were traded. WHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $89.34.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Whirlpool Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.46 and its Current Ratio is at 0.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.96.

On June 30, 2025, Longbow Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $145.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on June 13, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $94.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 ’24 when Bitzer Marc R sold 10,000 shares for $110.09 per share. The transaction valued at 1,100,900 led to the insider holds 197,640 shares of the business.

Bitzer Marc R bought 10,000 shares of WHR for $1,096,400 on Nov 19 ’24. On Oct 28 ’24, another insider, Peters James W, who serves as the EVP, CFO AND ADMIN OFFICER of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $104.48 each. As a result, the insider received 626,864 and left with 41,570 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WHR now has a Market Capitalization of 5026583552 and an Enterprise Value of 12544583680. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.808 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.232.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WHR is 1.17, which has changed by -0.11694813 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WHR has reached a high of $135.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.28%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WHR has traded an average of 1.55M shares per day and 1021080 over the past ten days. A total of 55.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.78M. Insiders hold about 3.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.13% stake in the company. Shares short for WHR as of 1756425600 were 9791593 with a Short Ratio of 6.32, compared to 1753920000 on 11375349. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9791593 and a Short% of Float of 19.88.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WHR is 6.15, from 7.0 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.07600434. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.86.

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of Whirlpool Corp (WHR) involves the perspectives of 8.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.96, with high estimates of $2.32 and low estimates of $1.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.95 and $5.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.45. EPS for the following year is $8.25, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $9.7 and $6.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.92B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.02B to a low estimate of $3.87B. As of the current estimate, Whirlpool Corp’s year-ago sales were $3.99BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.18B. There is a high estimate of $4.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.12B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.61BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.12B and the low estimate is $14.78B.