Market Insights: Alkermes plc (ALKS)’s Notable Drop of -1.67%, Closing at $26.52

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Alkermes plc’s stock clocked out at $26.52, down -1.67% from its previous closing price of $26.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.96 million shares were traded. ALKS stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.915 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.4.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALKS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.85 and its Current Ratio is at 3.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on September 03, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $44.

On July 15, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $43.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 17, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $42.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 ’25 when Nichols Christian Todd sold 3,333 shares for $31.95 per share. The transaction valued at 106,489 led to the insider holds 89,542 shares of the business.

Nichols Christian Todd sold 3,334 shares of ALKS for $103,654 on Jun 10 ’25. The SVP, Chief Commercial Officer now owns 86,208 shares after completing the transaction at $31.09 per share. On Jun 10 ’25, another insider, Nichols Christian Todd, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 3,334 shares for $31.09 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALKS now has a Market Capitalization of 4377868800 and an Enterprise Value of 3434807040. As of this moment, Alkermes’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.282 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.517.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALKS is 0.53, which has changed by -0.043979824 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALKS has reached a high of $36.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.30%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALKS traded 1.96M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2688600 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 165.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.72M. Insiders hold about 2.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.72% stake in the company. Shares short for ALKS as of 1756425600 were 13306817 with a Short Ratio of 6.78, compared to 1753920000 on 13816459. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13306817 and a Short% of Float of 11.690000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.09 and $1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.75. EPS for the following year is $1.53, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $1.96 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $355.23M. It ranges from a high estimate of $369M to a low estimate of $340.54M. As of the current estimate, Alkermes plc’s year-ago sales were $378.14MFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $366.09M. There is a high estimate of $387.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $335M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALKS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.56BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.53B and the low estimate is $1.32B.