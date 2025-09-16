Market Insights: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s Notable Drop of -2.92%, Closing at $135.42

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Constellation Brands Inc’s stock clocked out at $135.42, down -2.92% from its previous closing price of $139.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.47 million shares were traded. STZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $140.535 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $135.25.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of STZ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 323.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.68 and its Current Ratio is at 1.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

On September 03, 2025, BNP Paribas Exane Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $123.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on August 26, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $150.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 ’25 when Bourdeau James O. sold 821 shares for $169.00 per share. The transaction valued at 138,749 led to the insider holds 9,438 shares of the business.

JAMES BOURDEAU bought 821 shares of STZ for $138,749 on Jul 21 ’25. On Jul 07 ’25, another insider, Baldwin Christopher J, who serves as the Non-Exec Chair of the Board of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $171.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 171,266 and bolstered with 1,208 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STZ now has a Market Capitalization of 24594980864 and an Enterprise Value of 35629674496. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.541 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.382.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STZ is 0.69, which has changed by -0.46444672 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STZ has reached a high of $261.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $139.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.94%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that STZ traded 2.37M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3405700 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 176.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.54M. Insiders hold about 11.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.57% stake in the company. Shares short for STZ as of 1756425600 were 8106992 with a Short Ratio of 3.42, compared to 1753920000 on 7480980. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8106992 and a Short% of Float of 4.79.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.05, STZ has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.06. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.029034339. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.51.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) is the result of assessments by 17.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.72, with high estimates of $3.08 and low estimates of $2.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.65 and $11.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.46. EPS for the following year is $12.62, with 22.0 analysts recommending between $14.0 and $11.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $2.48B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.68B to a low estimate of $2.4B. As of the current estimate, Constellation Brands Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.92BFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.17B. There is a high estimate of $2.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.12B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.21BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.82B and the low estimate is $8.69B.