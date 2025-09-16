Market Insights: First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (FWRG)’s Notable Gain of 1.06%, Closing at $17.2

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

As of close of business last night, First Watch Restaurant Group Inc’s stock clocked out at $17.2, up 1.06% from its previous closing price of $17.02. In other words, the price has increased by $1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.93 million shares were traded. FWRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.86.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FWRG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.23 and its Current Ratio is at 0.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.46.

On October 17, 2024, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $20.

On August 27, 2024, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on August 27, 2024, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 ’25 when ADVENT INTERNATIONAL, L.P. sold 4,400,000 shares for $17.67 per share. The transaction valued at 77,748,000 led to the insider holds 5,289,784 shares of the business.

ADVENT INTERNATIONAL, L.P. bought 4,400,000 shares of FWRG for $77,748,000 on Sep 08 ’25. On Aug 13 ’25, another insider, Tomasso Christopher Anthony, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $18.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,800,000 and left with 766,432 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FWRG now has a Market Capitalization of 1049612864 and an Enterprise Value of 1989535360. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 263.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 46.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.8 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.813.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FWRG is 0.91, which has changed by 0.12125158 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FWRG has reached a high of $22.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.74%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FWRG traded 1.05M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1356270 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 61.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.93M. Insiders hold about 11.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.71% stake in the company. Shares short for FWRG as of 1756425600 were 5782530 with a Short Ratio of 5.50, compared to 1753920000 on 5975377. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5782530 and a Short% of Float of 14.39.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (FWRG) is currently drawing attention from 10.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $308.17M. It ranges from a high estimate of $317.1M to a low estimate of $303.4M. As of the current estimate, First Watch Restaurant Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $251.61MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $318.87M. There is a high estimate of $326M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $313.6M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FWRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.02BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.47B and the low estimate is $1.38B.