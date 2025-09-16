Market Insights: LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX)’s Notable Gain of 0.70%, Closing at $5.75

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR’s stock clocked out at $5.75, up 0.70% from its previous closing price of $5.71. In other words, the price has increased by $0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.96 million shares were traded. LX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.69.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.88 and its Current Ratio is at 1.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

CLSA Upgraded its Outperform to Buy on March 16, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.45.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 ’25 when Lu Yong bought 150,000 shares for $7.06 per share.

WU Wei bought 7,500 shares of LX for $79,350 on Mar 26 ’25. On Mar 25 ’25, another insider, Wu Yi, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 462,601 shares for $11.06 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LX now has a Market Capitalization of 960784704 and an Enterprise Value of 4763730432. As of this moment, LexinFintech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.238.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LX is 0.51, which has changed by 2.4431138 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LX has reached a high of $11.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.83%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LX traded 3.53M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2325960 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 132.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.59M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.14% stake in the company. Shares short for LX as of 1756425600 were 7045233 with a Short Ratio of 2.00, compared to 1753920000 on 6504971. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7045233 and a Short% of Float of 6.45.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.0 and $12.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.01. EPS for the following year is $18.37, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $19.15 and $17.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.2BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.05B and the low estimate is $15.28B.