Market Insights: Portillos Inc (PTLO)’s Notable Drop of -1.14%, Closing at $6.06

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, Portillos Inc’s stock clocked out at $6.06, down -1.14% from its previous closing price of $6.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.32 million shares were traded. PTLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.285 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.04.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PTLO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.23 and its Current Ratio is at 0.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

On January 27, 2025, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $16.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 06, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 ’25 when Osanloo Michael bought 11,320 shares for $7.42 per share. The transaction valued at 83,994 led to the insider holds 63,317 shares of the business.

Osanloo Michael bought 2,000 shares of PTLO for $16,000 on Aug 11 ’25. The President & CEO now owns 65,317 shares after completing the transaction at $8.00 per share. On Aug 07 ’25, another insider, LEE EUGENE I JR, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 130,250 shares for $7.68 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,000,320 and bolstered with 130,250 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTLO now has a Market Capitalization of 440781376 and an Enterprise Value of 1078148864. As of this moment, Portillos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.481 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.755.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PTLO is 1.78, which has changed by -0.54470325 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PTLO has reached a high of $15.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -30.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -45.26%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PTLO traded 3.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4061100 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.44M. Insiders hold about 3.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.65% stake in the company. Shares short for PTLO as of 1756425600 were 11003543 with a Short Ratio of 3.59, compared to 1753920000 on 9536062. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11003543 and a Short% of Float of 17.19.

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of Portillos Inc (PTLO) involves the perspectives of 7.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.36 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $179.77M. It ranges from a high estimate of $183.15M to a low estimate of $176.73M. As of the current estimate, Portillos Inc’s year-ago sales were $178.25MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $186.56M. There is a high estimate of $188.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $182.06M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $732.85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $730.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $731.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $710.55MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $817.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $864.7M and the low estimate is $769.1M.