Market Momentum: ECD Automotive Design Inc (ECDA) Registers a -26.35% Decrease, Closing at $0.1

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

ECD Automotive Design Inc (NASDAQ: ECDA) closed the day trading at $0.1 down -26.35% from the previous closing price of $0.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$26.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.88 million shares were traded. ECDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.103 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0931.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ECDA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.09 and its Current Ratio is at 0.58.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ECDA now has a Market Capitalization of 5758777 and an Enterprise Value of 29111052. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.157 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.245.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ECDA is -0.50, which has changed by -0.91583335 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ECDA has reached a high of $1.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -42.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -81.10%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ECDA traded about 8.25M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ECDA traded about 4678850 shares per day. A total of 47.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.75M. Insiders hold about 83.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.13% stake in the company. Shares short for ECDA as of 1756425600 were 499683 with a Short Ratio of 0.06, compared to 1753920000 on 287317. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 499683 and a Short% of Float of 1.5599999999999998.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.0, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.0 and $0.0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ECDA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.17M