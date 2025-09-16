Market Momentum: Frequency Electronics, Inc (FEIM) Registers a 3.23% Increase, Closing at $28.0

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

Frequency Electronics, Inc (NASDAQ: FEIM) closed the day trading at $28.0 up 3.23% from the previous closing price of $27.13. In other words, the price has increased by $3.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.53 million shares were traded. FEIM stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.6 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.7.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FEIM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.21 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 ’25 when Sarachek Russell M bought 2,161 shares for $15.77 per share. The transaction valued at 34,085 led to the insider holds 464,080 shares of the business.

Sarachek Russell M bought 1,582 shares of FEIM for $24,711 on Mar 19 ’25. The Director now owns 461,619 shares after completing the transaction at $15.62 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FEIM now has a Market Capitalization of 273028288. As of this moment, Frequency’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.85.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FEIM is 0.49, which has changed by 1.2698541 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FEIM has reached a high of $34.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.41%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FEIM traded about 389.54K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FEIM traded about 419480 shares per day. A total of 9.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.55M. Insiders hold about 12.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.39% stake in the company. Shares short for FEIM as of 1756425600 were 694692 with a Short Ratio of 1.78, compared to 1753920000 on 802502. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 694692 and a Short% of Float of 9.68.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.83. The current Payout Ratio is 40.59% for FEIM, which recently paid a dividend on 2024-08-08 with an ex-dividend date of 2024-08-08. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1997-12-02 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of Frequency Electronics, Inc (FEIM) involves the perspectives of 1 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.68 and $1.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.68. EPS for the following year is $1.75, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $1.75 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.9M. There is a high estimate of $20.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.9M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FEIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $77.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $77.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $77.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $69.81MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $91.8M and the low estimate is $91.8M.