Market Momentum: Humana Inc (HUM) Registers a -0.37% Decrease, Closing at $275.42

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) closed the day trading at $275.42 down -0.37% from the previous closing price of $276.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.27 million shares were traded. HUM stock price reached its highest trading level at $276.9 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $271.11.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HUM, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

On November 06, 2024, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $247 to $308.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 14 ’25 when Rechtin James A. bought 6,530 shares for $229.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,496,984 led to the insider holds 30,474 shares of the business.

Diamond Susan M bought 10,959 shares of HUM for $2,732,134 on Apr 08 ’25. On Feb 24 ’25, another insider, Huval Timothy S., who serves as the Former Chief Administrative Of of the company, bought 1,247 shares for $258.58 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUM now has a Market Capitalization of 33247877120 and an Enterprise Value of 24399263744. As of this moment, Humana’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.198 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.077.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HUM is 0.45, which has changed by -0.116677344 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HUM has reached a high of $325.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $206.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.07%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HUM traded about 1.76M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HUM traded about 2160620 shares per day. A total of 120.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.99M. Insiders hold about 0.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.48% stake in the company. Shares short for HUM as of 1756425600 were 4625645 with a Short Ratio of 2.63, compared to 1753920000 on 4682779. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4625645 and a Short% of Float of 4.32.

Dividends & Splits

HUM’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.54, up from 3.54 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.012805671. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.83. The current Payout Ratio is 35.45% for HUM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-27 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-26. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1991-08-01 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Humana Inc (HUM) is the result of assessments by 20.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$3.78, with high estimates of -$3.4 and low estimates of -$4.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.26 and $16.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.03. EPS for the following year is $13.66, with 24.0 analysts recommending between $15.85 and $10.42.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $31.99B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $32.21B to a low estimate of $31.4B. As of the current estimate, Humana Inc’s year-ago sales were $29.4BFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.86B. There is a high estimate of $32.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.07B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $129.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $126.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $128.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $117.76BBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $134.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $145.97B and the low estimate is $121.6B.