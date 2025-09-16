Market Momentum: Kindly MD Inc (NAKA) Registers a -55.40% Decrease, Closing at $1.24

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

Kindly MD Inc (NASDAQ: NAKA) closed the day trading at $1.24 down -55.40% from the previous closing price of $2.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$55.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 106.18 million shares were traded. NAKA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.16.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NAKA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.99 and its Current Ratio is at 12.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on September 03, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NAKA now has a Market Capitalization of 1045612608 and an Enterprise Value of 3966274. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 208.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.771 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.736.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NAKA is 33.45, which has changed by -0.023622036 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NAKA has reached a high of $34.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -86.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -80.07%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NAKA traded about 1.60M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NAKA traded about 17362990 shares per day. A total of 376.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 353.36M. Insiders hold about 6.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.04% stake in the company. Shares short for NAKA as of 1756425600 were 1468578 with a Short Ratio of 0.92, compared to 1753920000 on 591907. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1468578 and a Short% of Float of 0.4.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 1 analysts analyze and rate the current performance of Kindly MD Inc (NAKA) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.0, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.0 and $0.0.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $400.4k. There is a high estimate of $400.4k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $400.4k.

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $100.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100.85M and the low estimate is $100.85M.